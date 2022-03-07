Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 6,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $342.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.