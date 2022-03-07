UniCrypt (UNCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.49 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $211,581.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $371.87 or 0.00980202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 30,902 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

