UBS Group Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

HEN3 opened at €62.96 ($70.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.23. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

