UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $15.89

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $15.21. UBS Group shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 114,774 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

