UBS Group AG Sells 65,778 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.