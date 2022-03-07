UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $68.14 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

