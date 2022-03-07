UBS Group AG Has $8.92 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

