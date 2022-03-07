UBS Group AG Has $8.65 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Insulet by 21.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 91,480.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $261.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.51. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.