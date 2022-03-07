UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.87 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

