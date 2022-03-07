UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $41.26 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $41,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,065. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

