UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.20 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEIC opened at $57.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

