UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.72 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.