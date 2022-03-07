UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,420 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

