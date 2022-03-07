Tyra Biosciences Inc’s (NASDAQ:TYRA) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Tyra Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $10.57 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

