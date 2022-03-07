Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,922 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

REM stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.