Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

