Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $6.70 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

