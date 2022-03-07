Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 8,266 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 520,500 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SD opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $573.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.77.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

