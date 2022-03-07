Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 42,737 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $373.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

