Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 11,301 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.