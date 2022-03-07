Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,700 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

