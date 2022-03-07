Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 332,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $825.96 million, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

