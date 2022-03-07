Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Nordson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $226.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $190.43 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

