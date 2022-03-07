Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 112.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Radiant Logistics (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.