Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.