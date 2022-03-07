Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 67,200 Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in trivago were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

trivago stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.85 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

