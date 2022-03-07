Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 63,950 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

