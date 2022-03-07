Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 144673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
