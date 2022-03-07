Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 144673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.