Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.36

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $592.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.
