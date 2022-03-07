TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.80).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. TUI has a one year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.13).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.