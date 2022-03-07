Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.59 Million in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. ForgeRock Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FORG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

