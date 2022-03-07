Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.43 Million in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 360.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

