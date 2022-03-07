Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,001 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 115,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 115,812 shares valued at $260,684. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

