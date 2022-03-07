Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 115,586 Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESMT opened at $18.91 on Monday. Engagesmart Inc has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

