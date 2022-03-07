Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tucows were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

TCX stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $693.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

