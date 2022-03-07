Truist Financial Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $238.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.40.
NYSE BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $357.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
