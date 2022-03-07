Truist Financial Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $238.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $303.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.40.

NYSE BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

