Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.25. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 7,973 shares traded.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.