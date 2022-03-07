TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.83

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 14374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

