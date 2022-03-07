TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Director Buys $1,119,000.00 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. 5,772,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

