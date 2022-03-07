TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,387,375 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

