Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMCI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of TMCI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,279 shares of company stock worth $5,596,343.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 832,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

