Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

