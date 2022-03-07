Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.89.
Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$78.40 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.
In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.