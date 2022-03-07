TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average is $240.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

