Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.45 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

