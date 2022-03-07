Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,888 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $62.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

