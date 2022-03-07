Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,253 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

