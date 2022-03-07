Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $390.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

