Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medpace were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock valued at $59,881,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.15 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $192.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

