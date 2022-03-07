Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.56 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

